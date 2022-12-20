The famous American director Steven Spielberg expressed “real regret” about the significant decline in the number of sharks after the success of his movie “Jaws”, which was released in 1975, as he explained in statements to the BBC radio.

The film tells the story of a man-eating white shark that attacks seagoers in a marine area on the east coast of the United States, prompting local police to search for the animal with the help of a marine biologist and shark hunter, reports a local Arabic daily.

The director said in his statements to the BBC, “I am really sorry that the number of sharks has decreased greatly because of the book and the movie. I have real regret.”

Spielberg made the remarks on the “Desert Island Discs” radio show, in which guests answer a question about a book, music or piece that they would take with them if they were exiled on an isolated island.

In response to a question about how he would feel if he found himself on an isolated island surrounded by sharks, he answered, “This is one of the things I always fear.” They are fond of sport fishing after 1975.

A study published in the journal Nature last year showed that the number of sharks has declined globally by 71 percent since the 1970s due to overfishing.

As for the “Shark Conservation Fund”, it confirms that 36 percent of the 1250 species of sharks and rays that were counted in the world are currently facing extinction.

Researchers spoke of the responsibility borne in this regard by the movie “Jaws”, which achieved tremendous success and terrified generations of beachgoers. (AFP)