Yesterday’s working hours in the state’s regions were different, as the corridors of ministries and service departments witnessed a tireless movement and remarkable practical activity,

In the first practical application of the directives of the political leadership, the ministers inaugurated the stage of direct contact with citizens in the service agencies, and they met the visitors who were present to process their transactions and listened to complaints, demands and suggestions, in what is seen as the first practical application of laws since the formation of the 40th government.

During their meeting with leaders in their respective regions, the ministers stressed the need to solve problems, end outstanding files and issues, close the doors of nepotism, favoritism and nepotism, and hold the laggards accountable, reports a local Arabic daily.

In this context sources said that the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, has given strict instructions to the ministers to refer any unproductive official to retirement and to give young talents the opportunity to show their expertise and to implement the open doors policy completely, and open channels of communication with citizens.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister once again conveyed the vision of the political leadership to ministers and leaders, stressing the need to accelerate work on reform, complete development projects, achieve people’s aspirations, dry up the sources of corruption and protect public money.

The sources pointed out an alert signal has been sent across all sectors to prepare periodic reports on the extent of achievement in the state’s authorities, and to hold each official who is unproductive and does not meet the requirements of the current stage, accountable.

On the ground, the Prime Minister ordered tightening procedures to legalize treatment abroad, and reiterated the directives not to receive any of the former parliamentarians, and to continue the steps to modify the demographic structure, adhere to the Kuwaitization plan, and not be lax in controlling abuses, as well as the assistance of all parties.

On the security front, the Ministry of Interior received government directives to continue campaigns to cleanse the country of violators, eliminate immoral dens and arrest residency violators. The sources indicated that grievances will be opened for employees to work on solving problems in a quick time, in addition to citizens’ grievances.

The sources made it clear that the files of corruption and the monitoring of those responsible are a top priority, in addition to working to speed up the file of faltering projects, on which large sums of money were spent, as well as opening the file of forged certificates, especially for consultants, engineers and others.

6 steps have been issued in this direction:

— Implementation of the open door policy

— Move suspended files

— Accounting for the laggards

— Listening to citizens’ complaints

— Achieving the aspirations of the people quickly

— Urgent measures to protect public money