The “black sheep” jacket worn by the late British Princess Diana will be auctioned later this summer with an estimated price of $80,000 but expected to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000.

The jacket, designed by the “Warm and Wonderful” clothing brand, will be offered by Sotheby’s for sale in an online auction, which it will hold from August 31 to September 14, reports Al-Rai daily.

Diana first wore the jacket in June 1981 when she watched Prince Charles play polo a month before their wedding, prompting speculation about its significance.

The jacket bears a picture of a black sheep among a group of white sheep. The late princess’s private secretary had returned the jacket to “Warm and Wonderful” for repairs, but the brand sent a replacement piece to the princess at the time, and it is the piece worn by Diana and some photos were taken of her in 1983.

Warm and Wonderful co-founder Joanna Osborne found the original jacket in the attic of her home in March.