The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD), Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, inaugurated the Al-Shaddiyah Fire Station for Hazardous Materials at the Sabah Al-Salem University City (Kuwait University – Al-Shaddiyah), on behalf of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid.

Al-Mekrad stressed that the opening of new centers is continuing, and is taking place according to the plans of the DGFD to reduce the response period for accidents and achieve community security to protect the lives and property, reports Al-Rai daily.

He added that the Al-Shadadiya Center for Hazardous Materials is built with the latest building systems and modern specifications, containing everything that firefighters need to practice their profession as required.

The Al-Shadadiyah Hazardous Materials Center responds to fire and rescue incidents, in addition to chemical, biological and radiological incidents and explosions. It is fully equipped with special equipment and devices for monitoring gases from a distance, examination devices for unknown materials to determine the type of material, and advanced mechanisms such as the mechanism for stopping leaks, and special mechanisms for purification, to deal with Hazardous materials incidents.