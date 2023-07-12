The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said its prevention sector has administratively closed 210 establishments and recorded 2,368 violations in all governorates for the period from 1/1/2023 to 3/6/2023 (the first half of 2023).

In a statement the DGFD said the semi-annual statistics come within the efforts of the prevention sector in monitoring commercial and investment buildings and industrial plots which violate safety requirements and fire prevention rules and regulations, reports Al-Anba daily.