Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed the ministry’s efforts to develop the skills of employees through hosting applied medical conferences.

Sharing experience with international experts can boost medical services provided for patients, said Al-Awadhi in his speech at the opening of the Annual Conference for Dermatology, Laser and Aesthetic Medicine on Saturday.

Dermatology conferences are very important to people as it is related to their outer look, he also added that these events can help coming up with new medicines, including biological and immunity-related medicines.

Followed by, Head of the conference Dr Mohammad Al-Otaibi stating that the conference includes several seminars on the recent scientific methods in dermatological diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

It also includes workshops for Kuwaiti and GCC doctors in the field, run by international experts. The conference is held until December 4 at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.

Source: KUNA