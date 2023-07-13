Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Isa Al-Kandari announced that Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak will supervise the Silk City project, Al-Qabas reported.

Al-Kandari made the announcement during a National Assembly session, where he also said that the government is committed to implementing the project within a year or two. The strategic alternative for the Silk City was mentioned in the government’s work program in November.