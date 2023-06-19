His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad will open the first ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term of the National Assembly at ten o’clock today morning, while the government, in its first meeting formed a ministerial committee that will coordinate between the government and the National Assembly to define priorities, laws and issues that achieve the aspirations and hopes of the people based on government’s keenness to extend a hand of cooperation to the National Assembly to accomplish the projects that the country and the citizens await.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Isa Al-Kandari, and members include Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Justice, Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Raqba, and Minister of Social Affairs and Family and the Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Council of Ministers assigned Minister of Finance Manaf Al-Hajri to prepare a draft government work program and present it to the Council of Ministers within two weeks, in preparation for referring it to the National Assembly.

His Highness the Prime Minister, affirmed during the meeting that the stage requires cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities, the embodiment of the prestige of the law and its good application to everyone without exception, and work for everything that would advance the progress and prosperity of the dear homeland.

For his part, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled stressed the continuation of efforts and the cooperation of ministers as one team to serve the nation, stressing the continuation of all efforts to combat corruption, protect public money, and uphold the banner of law.