A tour of a number of government and private projects revealed the workers are committed to the decision issued by the Public Authority for Manpower that forbid working under direct sunlight during noon from 12:00 to 4:00 pm.

While the judicial officers affiliated with the Center for Occupational Safety in the “Manpower Force” carry out continuous inspection campaigns on private housing areas and projects, to indicate the extent of compliance with the decision, an informed source revealed that the percentage of compliance in the current year is high compared to the same period in previous years.

The source stated that the judicial police teams at the center conduct daily tours of private housing construction projects in the city of Al-Mutlaa, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, and Southern Khaitan, in addition to projects for building residential complexes in other regions of the country, in addition to receiving reports about whether there are violations committed by some contractors and laborers.

The source pointed out that the observed violations are limited this summer, while the performance report of the inspection teams will be announced on a monthly basis through the Authority’s Public Relations and Media Department.

The source indicated that the delivery workers are covered by the “noon ban” decision.

As for the workers at the fuel filling stations, the source mentioned that working under the shade is not covered by the ban, as they dont work under direct heat of the sun.