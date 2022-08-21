GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) welcomed a delegation from the US Embassy in Kuwait, led by Chargé d’Affaires James Holtsnider, to its GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC). A first-of-its-kind facility in Kuwait, GEKTC serves power sector customers in the country and abroad, and includes centers for training, tooling, and research & development (R&D).

James Holtsnider said, “The United States and Kuwait have continued to deepen their cooperation over the years to help build prosperity and progress in the country, region, and across the globe. Industry-leading American companies like GE have made significant contributions to the development of key industries in Kuwait.”

GEKTC is helping to strengthen the wider energy ecosystem in Kuwait. Its training center provides hands-on and theoretical classes, offering more than 35 courses and the capacity to support over 900 trainees a year. Its tooling center features various tools required to support the maintenance and modification of GE and non-GE gas turbines, generators, and steam turbines, and serves as a repair hub, delivering timely and quick service support for customers. Its R&D center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, enabling rapid response and tailored solutions to customer issues covering four critical technology areas: failure analysis and material life assessment, oil and fuel testing, control simulations, and monitoring & diagnostics.

“When we inaugurated GEKTC in 2016, our aim was to develop strong local competencies that could service customers in the power sector in both Kuwait and around the world,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Today, we’re delighted that our teams at GEKTC are helping to drive forward an agenda of skills development and technology innovation, contributing to the realization of goals under Kuwait Vision 2035 to foster competitiveness, support sustainable economic growth and diversification, and further strengthen industrial capabilities.”

GE has worked closely with public and private sector organizations in Kuwait for over 40 years. The company’s activities have contributed to the development of critical national energy, healthcare, and transportation infrastructure across the country through the decades.