The Zakat House affirmed its interest in addressing the delay in disbursing aid to its beneficiaries in accordance with the procedures followed, indicating that the re-disbursement needs to update the data of the beneficiaries, noting that the number of aid beneficiaries is more than 35,000 families annually, with strict self-, legitimate and governmental oversight at all stages of its work.

This came in the Zakat House’s response to inquiries by a local Arabic daily about the frequency of numerous complaints regarding the delay in disbursing social assistance to those entitled to it during August and September of this year.

The Zakat House added, in a statement, “We value you for advancing accuracy and transparency and drawing information from its primary sources before publishing, in your belief in the community charitable message of the Zakat House.”

The Zakat House pointed out that the approved requests for assistance, which are notified to their owners, are divided into monthly and lump-sum aid (every several months), and these classifications are according to social research for the status of each needy family, as it is required in some items upon re-disbursement to update some papers according to decisions and regulations.