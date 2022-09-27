At a time when the oil-producing countries are seeking to raise their production by removing all the bumpers, we see the opposite on the local front, as some obstacles persist, most notably the delay in approving projects that contribute to raising oil production.

In this regard, high-ranking oil sources told a local Arabic daily that the Central Agency for Public Tenders delay in deciding on the tenders of the Kuwait Oil Company is one of the main reasons for the delay in raising the company’s production, saying, “There are several contracts on the table, some of which are months old and collecting dust and have not yet been decided upon.”

The sources added that a tender for oil pipeline contracts has been on the table for nearly a year, and is awaiting a ‘awarding’ decision although awarding them contributes to raising the production of “Kuwait Oil” by 100,000 barrels, unlike other contracts.

The sources indicated that the delay in the completion of the remaining three decades of projects to rehabilitate contaminated soil resulting from the brutal Iraqi invasion, may cause embarrassment for “Kuwait Oil” with the United Nations Program, especially since the budgets are allocated to the international organization and it was supposed to speed up the rehabilitation process, but the delay in deciding In tenders affects the rotation of the project wheel.

The sources confirmed that “Kuwait Oil” faces many challenges with the “Central Apparatus” with regard to deciding on tenders, expecting that new challenges will arise with the cancellation of the approval of the lists of contractors by “Kuwait Oil” and making tenders open.

She said, “Oil contracts are complex and sensitive, and require financial and technical auditing, and had it not been for the company’s audit in this regard, flat companies would have succeeded in joining the list of qualified people.”

The sources added that if there is no scrutiny of the contractor lists by KOC, this will have negative consequences for the implementation of projects later, and therefore an appropriate mechanism must be found to ensure the preservation of the contractors’ performance in these projects that represent Kuwait’s national income.