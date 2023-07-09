A new study led by Canadian researchers from several regions around the world has found that not eating enough of 6 key foods may be linked to a severe risk to the human heart that may lead to death.

This came in an article published by researchers from the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, in the European Heart Journal, reports Al-Rai daily.

The researchers said that people who consumed fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish and full-fat dairy products were able to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes.

In addition, eating moderate amounts of whole grains and unprocessed meats can also help reduce these health risks. Their findings included research from various studies involving 245,000 people in 80 different countries.

The study authors recommend a healthy diet that is ideally called PURE. According to this diet, people are advised to eat a daily average of 2 to 3 servings of fruit, 2 to 3 servings of vegetables, 1 serving of nuts, and 2 servings of dairy products.

This also includes 3 to 4 servings of legumes and 2 to 3 servings of fish per week.

As for whole grains and red meat or poultry, it is recommended to eat one serving of each type of food per day.

It is noteworthy that, according to estimates by the World Health Organization, 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases every year. This represents nearly 32 percent of all deaths globally, of which 85 percent were all related to heart attacks and strokes.