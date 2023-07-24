Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed Sunday with the German and French ambassadors buttressing cooperation.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Defense said Sheikh Ahmad underlined during the two separate meetings that his ministry would adhere to the direct contracting mechanism which does not accept any mediator or broker in all its deals and transactions in line with the relevant laws and regulations and after the approval of the control bodies.

Sheikh Ahmad met first German Ambassador to Kuwait Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz and Deputy Head of the German Diplomatic Mission in Kuwait Frank Neumann.

The meeting tackled bilateral relations and ways to bolster defense cooperation as well as the latest developments in the region and international arenas.

Later, Sheikh Ahmad received the French Ambassador to Kuwait Claire Le Flecher and discussion between the two sides focused on strategic partnership and joint interests. They also exchanged views about the regional and international developments of common interest.

Source:KUNA