Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Lamia Al-Mulhim, confirmed that the Ministry is proceeding with the decision to stop scholarships for medical specialties in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Ministry affirmed that what is being circulated on social media about the retraction of the decision to stop scholarships is untrue, and this matter comes to develop and improve the quality of scholarship programs.

In the same context, the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan issued an explanatory statement about the decision, stating that the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan received Ministerial Resolution No. 183 regarding the temporary suspension of direct dispatch to study medicine in Jordan.

The office affirmed the respect and implementation of the decision, which was issued based on the recommendation of a delegation from the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance, stressing that the Ministry of Higher Education’s keenness on periodic evaluation of accredited universities to ensure the quality and diversification of accredited countries and universities for the study of Kuwaitis without crowding into a specific university or country.

The office stressed that this decision did not and will not affect the academic status of Kuwaiti students continuing in Jordanian universities, saying, “we will extend a helping hand to those wishing to enroll at their own expense, and we will continue to sponsor and ensure that this does not affect the situation of Kuwaitis in Jordan.”

The office stressed the need to take information through the official websites of the ministry, noting that the cultural office is working on a direct response to all inquiries through the office’s website, kco_jo.com.