In a significant move, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, has issued a ministerial decision to amend Ministerial Resolution No. 2411/2008 concerning the organizational structure of the Ministry of Interior and its subsequent amendments.

According to the decision outlined in Article (1), both the “Maritime Transport Department” and the “Audit and Quality Department” will be integrated into the existing departments under the umbrella of the General Directorate of the Coast Guard, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ports and Borders Security Affairs Sector, reports Al-Rai daily.

This decision aims to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of the Coast Guard by incorporating departments that deal with crucial aspects of maritime operations.

By adding the “Maritime Transport Department,” the Coast Guard will be better equipped to oversee and manage maritime transportation activities, ensuring the safety and security of vessels and passengers.

Additionally, the inclusion of the “Audit and Quality Department” will play a vital role in upholding strict standards and improving the overall performance and quality of services provided by the Coast Guard.

This strategic decision is expected to bolster the Coast Guard’s ability to safeguard the nation’s coastal areas, protect maritime interests, and respond effectively to any security challenges.

The move demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing the efficiency and coordination among different departments under the Ministry of Interior, ultimately aiming to ensure the safety and security of the nation and its citizens.