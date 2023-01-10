The Criminal Court ruled the death penalty for an Egyptian expat accused of sexually assaulting dozens of children in Farwaniya and Khaitan. According to a report by Al-Qabas, the prosecution charged the accused, a teacher of Islamic education, with dozens of crimes of assault against children over a period of three months. The accused was identified by one of his victims, an 8-year-old Pakistani child, after his father reported the crime to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry conducted an investigation after several of the victims’ families submitted complaints against the accused, a 40 years old Egyptian who entered the country nine years ago and lived in Jahra, then worked at the Ministry of Education in one of the middle schools in Jahra. The report added that he was searching for his victims from Jahra to Farwaniya and Khaitan.

The Public Prosecution decided to first detain him at one pending case, however, the detectives later registered more cases filed by other parents. Ongoing investigations into the cases revealed that all the victims were expatriates, including Egyptians, Lebanese, Indians, Pakistanis, and other nationalities, and their ages ranged between 7 and 12 years. During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crimes, stressing that he used to lure the children separately to secluded buildings or the stairs of the buildings and sexually assaulted them under threat, then fled. The victims gave the investigation authorities their testimonies. The Criminal Court imposed the maximum penalty against the accused, who was proven guilty of child abuse crimes.