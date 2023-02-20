The tragic news of an Indian lady committing suicide in Fahaheel has sent shockwaves among members of the Indian community in Kuwait. The news that she strangled her two children, aged 10 and 12 to death, before jumping off the sixth floor of her residence, has raised serious concerns in the community and country.

Local media reported that the building caretaker called the police after hearing a loud sound and found the woman sprawled on the ground, six floors below her flat.

The lady’s husband, on being informed by neighbors, rushed home from his workplace to find that his wife was taken to hospital.

Knowing that his 10 year son and 12 year daughter were still inside the house, the police then broke open the door, as it was locked from inside, only to find both children lying dead. Preliminary investigations by the forensic department showed that the children were strangled to death.

The family hails from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and both the children were studying in an Indian school and both parents were professionals.