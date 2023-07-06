After the successful visit of Professor Nicholas de Vries to Dasman Diabetes Institute, who is a prominent Dutch researcher in Obstructive Sleep Apnea, which is a prevalent under-diagnosed disorder associated with the development of Type 2 Diabetes. The Dutch Sleep Apnea team invited a group from Dasman Diabetes Institute which was founded by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, headed by Dr. Qais Alduwairi, the Director-General, Professor Fahd Almulla Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Abdulmohsen Alterki, ENT and Sleep Apnea Consultant, to attend and present their discovery of novel biomarkers of Sleep Apnea in the presence of hundreds of leading specialized companies.

The Kuwaiti team were welcomed in Arabic by H.E. Khadija Arib, former Speaker of the house of representatives of the Netherlands.