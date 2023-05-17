Astronomers revealed that the world will witness this week a stunning celestial show represented by the “Da Vinci glow” phenomenon.

The event is also known as “Earthrise”, and it is a faint glow of the “dark” side of the Moon due to the reflection of sunlight from the Earth’s surface on the Moon, reports Al-Rai daily.

According to NASA, the main source of the moon’s dim glow during this time is light reflected from Earth’s clouds and sea ice.

The phenomenon is named after the Italian scientist and artist Leonardo da Vinci, who explained the phenomenon for the first time in the fifteenth century.

Space experts said this weekend is the perfect time to spot the faint glow on the moon.