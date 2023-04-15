In order to achieve equality in appointment to public jobs in government agencies, the Civil Service Commission has issued a circular to state institutions, stating that the CSC does not accept any individual requests for appointments in any institution.

The CSC indicated in the event that “individual nomination” requests are received from, they will be considered as null and void.

The CSC stated that according to the regulations and decisions of the Council of Ministers, Kuwaitis are appointed after listing all the needs of government agencies, opening the door for registration in the central employment system based on qualifications to guarantee justice, equality and equal opportunities.

The Bureau stressed the continuation of the implementation of the central recruitment process within the framework of transparency, cooperation and coordination with government agencies, and in compliance with the provisions of the law and the decisions issued in this regard.