His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah welcomed Tuesday Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, who introduced outstanding high school students for the 2022-2023 scholastic year.

During an honoring ceremony, His Highness the Crown Prince advised the students to select specialties that would contribute to the country’s progress, so as to keep pace with accelerated developments.

His Highness the Crown Prince also instructed them to obey their parents, who made efforts that enabled their children to excel in their study.

In addition, His Highness thanked the Ministry of Education, its staff and agencies for efforts made over the past scholastic year, mainly during the exams.

In a speech, Minister Al-Adwani said the ministry had started implementing instructions of His Highness the Crown Prince on developing education through strategies with certain goals to achieve the country’s vision.

This was shown in inaugurating Abdullah Al-Salem University with specialties consistent with the State’s development goals, along with Kuwait University, Al-Adwani said. Afterwards, Nora Al- Hamly delivered a speech on behalf of the students.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Director Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al- Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials. – KUNA