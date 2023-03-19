The Court of Ministers has opened an investigation into a case of benefiting from a tender in which the main defendant is a former minister who has been released on 5,000 dinars bail pending further investigation.

Al-Qabas daily has learned from an informed source that after discovering that there was a suspicion in the tender, the former minister, who is an (elected former deputy), was referred to trial and accused of abusing his power through intermediaries

The source indicated that an undersecretary of the accused former minister and 3 others, including (a company president), have been named as accomplices in the case.

The source pointed out that the State Security Agency is investigating the case and will submit its final investigations to the Court of Ministers to find out the exact details and the truth of that tender.