The Criminal Court has set July 18, 2023, to look into the case of Abdulaziz Al-Za’atari to summon the witnesses, and rejected the defendant’s defense request to hold the session in camera and the prohibition of publication.

In the previous session, the court interrogated the suspect who is accused of killing Al-Za’atari and asked him about committing the crime, but he denied the accusation against him, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The last court session witnessed the presence of a number of the victim’s relatives, who carried pictures of Za’atari, demanding retribution.

Al-Zaatari’s mother went to the court and asked to speak, so the judge allowed her to do so, and she said crying: “Oh God, there is no objection, but the manner of my son’s death is painful.”