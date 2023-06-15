The Criminal Court has acquitted a citizen of the charge of shooting at a citizen’s vehicle while it was parked in front of her house in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, following a dispute between them.

The accused was referred to trial after the Public Prosecution charged him with four charges, namely: shooting in a residential area, possession of a weapon, possession of ammunition without a permit, and willful destruction of others’ property.

According to the complainant there were financial disputes between the plaintiff and the defendant. The Criminal Evidence Department had examined the site and found three bullet marks on the body of the vehicle.

Before the court, the defendant’s representative, lawyer Muhammad Al-Otaibi, confirmed that the technical reports proved that the bullets were fired from two firearms, which confirms two or more people had fired the shots.

Al-Otaibi added that the home surveillance cameras did not monitor the license plate numbers of his client, who continually denied the accusations, which indicates that there is no evidence to prove the accusations against his client.

The court acquitted the suspect due to lack of evidence.