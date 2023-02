The Council of Ministers, as part of the state’s move to merge similar agencies, agreed to dismantle the National Security Agency and incorporate it under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, Al Rai newspaper reported. In addition, the Council gave a nod on suspending the appointment of leaders, as well as the transfer and delegation decisions until the new government is formed.

The Council also approved the appointment of Jamal Al-Ghunaim as Kuwait’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.