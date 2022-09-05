The Council of Ministers has introduces a package of laws to solve faltering housing projects including the cities of South Sa’ad Al-Abdullah and South Sabah Al-Ahmad, in addition to a number of other new housing projects such as Al-Mutla’a Residential City and South Abdullah Al-Mubarak.

A local Arabic daily has learned that the most prominent solutions are recommendations to give priority to the approval of a number of laws that can contribute to accelerate the process of building new cities, explaining that the new laws that ended with the recommendations should be approved urgently as soon as the new parliament conducts its sessions. The package of laws includes:

1 – Real estate developer law

2 – Real Estate Finance Law

3 – Smart Cities Law

4 – Central Cooling Law

5 – Building Sustainability Law

The same sources said the Council of Ministers has asked the concerned authorities, led by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, the Kuwait Credit Bank, the Kuwait Municipality and the Ministry of Electricity and Water, to take the necessary measures towards preparing draft bills and to take the approvals of the concerned authorities in order to issue them, explaining that the draft real estate developer bill was completed after taking the approval of the concerned authorities, the fatwa and legislation department, and pending the Council of Ministers sending the draft law to the National Assembly and expediting its decision.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers had approved a draft law on real estate financing for private housing in May last year without its approval by the National Assembly.

In reviewing the challenges facing housing projects, an official report said the city of South Saad Al-Abdullah faces legislative challenges related to the non-approval of the aforementioned laws, in addition to the presence of obstacles in the project implementation site.

As for the city of South Sabah Al-Ahmad, it faces a number of technical challenges, the most prominent of which is the confirmation of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to link the project to 2027, which makes its synchronization difficult with the project implementation program, which prompted the need to link the project to the main rain network linking to the sea coincides with the institution’s timetable, in addition to synchronizing the provision of tree belts surrounding the project.