The Council of Ministers has approved the promotion of 1,190 officers from colonels to brigadiers-general in what is seen as the largest number of promotions witnessed by military institutions in the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior.

Informed government sources told Al-Rai that the Council of Ministers made its decision based on the proposal of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, who is said to have presented lists of eligible persons in the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense.

The sources noted 400 army officers will be promoted from the 28th and 29th batch to the rank Brigadiers-General, and about 790 officers to the rank of Brigadiers-General in the Ministry of Interior from 6 batches (Batch 24 – 25 – 26 – 27 – 28 – 29).

All those who have been promoted are those who have completed the legal period prescribed for the rank of colonel, the sources said that Minister Al-Khalid will award the army officers their new ranks next Wednesday, and the interior officers next Thursday.