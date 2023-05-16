Monday, the Council of Ministers approved a draft decree to pardon the remainder of the sentence of the persons whose names are mentioned in Case No. 2073 of 2020 ‘Inventory of the Capital Prosecution, 513 Criminal Investigations’.

All those pardoned under the provisions of this decree are subject to all official procedures taken by the competent authorities to consider the pardon as null and void if any of them commits a violation of the law during the period from which he was exempted, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Immediately after the adoption of the draft decree, the prisons, traffic and operations sectors of the Ministry of Interior took strict security measures in the vicinity of the Central Prison, in preparation for the release of the convicts.

Rescue and traffic patrols took positions around the prison to organize the exit of the released prisoners without any incident, and to control traffic around the prison, since relatives of the prisoners in large numbers had gathered in the vicinity of the prison to receive their loved ones.