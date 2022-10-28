Ministry of Health official spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, confirmed that a daily assessment of the health situation in the country is ongoing after XBB, the new mutation of the coronavirus, has been detected recently. He told a local daily that the epidemiological situation in the country remains stable. He also explained that the genetic tests on the XBB mutant is part of the evaluation and study of the phenomenon, resulting in medical recommendations and advice reflected in the scientific and medical findings.

The official reassured that mutations are essential to and constantly occur in viruses, pointing out that medical recommendations remain the same, especially since some countries where the mutant has spread have not identified any information about the existence of any serious symptoms so far, hence, the new variant should not raise any concern. Dr. Al-Sanad stressed that instead of nurturing anxiety or fear, the public should instead take precaution, especially in crowded and unventilated places, hospitals and airports, where it is always recommended to cover one’s mouth and nose and not mingle with symptomatic people. He said to follow medical recommendations and take the prescribed doses of covid-19 vaccines and winter vaccinations, including the seasonal influenza vaccination.

On the other hand, Infectious Diseases Consultant Dr. Ghanem Al-Hejailan expressed concern that the new mutant XBB is spreading faster than omicron. He explained in a statement that the new mutation came at a time when the seasonal flu was spreading, noting that infection from both the new mutation and the seasonal flu risk a high probability of hospitalization and death. Dr. Al-Hejailan advised taking the seasonal flu vaccines to reduce the possibility of infection with the two viruses at once, pointing out that the vaccination for covid-19 does not cover this mutant as it is a sub-mutant of omicron, which in its way was able to avoid acquired immunity from vaccination. He added that the current requirements are not wearing masks, but rather avoiding gatherings. Dr. Al-Hejailan also stressed that it is difficult to force children to abide by the instructions, as it is the parents’ responsibility to prevent their children from attending classes while having symptoms. He also called on those with symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others for the safety of everyone.

Meanwhile, internal medicine consultant Dr. Ghanem Al -Salem warned that the new mutant XBB could bring the public back to wearing masks and practicing social distancing if precautions were not followed. He also stressed that XBB poses a great risk to the elderly, patients taking immunosuppressive drugs, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and children. According to Dr. Al-Salem, records showed no increase in cases in the intensive care units, but there is a steep rise in hospitalization, emergency and accident departments. He advised the public to take caution and adhere to health requirements, while calling for people to wear masks, especially in unventilated and crowded places, getting vaccinated, in addition to changing habits and lifestyles, particularly in physical interactions with the elderly or people with chronic diseases. Moreover, the specialist said that the MOH is working hard to control the spread of the mutant and monitor the cases, explaining that since the symptoms of seasonal influenza are similar to XBB, a PCR examination must be taken.