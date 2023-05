Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdulaziz Sari Al-Mutairi announced that the General Assembly meetings and the elections of the boards of directors of cooperative societies have been postponed from May 8 to June 16.

Sari explained that this decision came after receiving a letter from the Ministry of Interior requesting a postponement because of the National Assembly elections slated for June 6, reports Al-Rai daily.