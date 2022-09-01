The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development Fahd Al-Shariaan has issued a new decision according to which the cooperative societies are obliged to show the results of the inventory in their annual financial report that is presented to the General Assembly complete with all details.

The decision obliges the coops to know the causes for the loss or gain, address them as need be and hold the culprit accountable, in addition to registering and proving the free goods received from suppliers in their records and reports with supporting documents, and in the event of discovering unrecorded free goods, legal measures to be taken.