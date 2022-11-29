The Minister of Information and Culture and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, referred the Director General of the General Authority for Youth, Mishaal Al-Shaheen Al-Rabee, to retirement.

This came after parliamentary demands to suspend him from work and refer him for investigation, against the background of an audio recording attributed to him that sparked controversy and was considered offensive to people, while sources feel Minister Al-Mutairi was firm and overstepped the demands of the MPs by the decision to immediately refer the DG to retirement and not satisfied with suspending him from the work.