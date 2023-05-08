Australia is embroiled in a controversy over the decision to cancel the lighting of the famous Sydney Opera House on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III.

The sails of the architectural masterpiece that was established in Sydney Harbor fifty years ago are lit on important occasions such as the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II and others, which did not happen on the occasion of the coronation of Charles, as it remained turned off, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns announced that he had canceled a plan by his predecessor to light the building in honor of Charles, who is the head of state of Australia.

“I would like to dedicate this to Australia and Australians, moments of sacrifice and heroism for the country, or when there is an important international event in Sydney,” Minns said in a radio interview on Monday.

He pointed out that the building’s sails were lit 70 times last year, compared to 23 times a decade ago, at a cost of between 80 and 100 thousand Australian dollars (54 thousand to 67 thousand US dollars) for each time.

He told Radio 2GB in Sydney that people had many options to celebrate the coronation, including on television.

He continued, “The event was not in Sydney, but in London. Of course, I respect the new king, but I am aware of where and when we should spend the taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Minns, who belongs to the Labor Party, became premier of New South Wales on March 25, after his party won the state elections. Minns confirmed that he would not apologize to those who are disappointed by the decision.

As for the Australian Prime Minister and Labor Party Chairman, Anthony Albanese, who attended the coronation, he is openly supportive of the Republic.