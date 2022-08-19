The Kuwait Municipality has obliged contractors and owners to place a container for the proper disposal of construction waste. In a circular issued by the municipality, any violating contractors that do not abide by the regulation will be blocked from the business. The circular also mentioned that contractors will be charged with the cost of the removal of the rubble, should they not follow the municipality’s instructions. In addition, the size of the container is expected to be relative to the scale of the business.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait