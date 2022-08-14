The Ministry of Interior for the second day in a row, organized a security campaign in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula areas.

A local Arabic daily said the security teams cordoned off the areas and closed all exits and entrances during the campaign to prevent anyone from escaping. The campaign was headed by Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas and Major-General Jamal Al-Sayegh.

The campaign comes upon instructions of the Minister of Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to organize security campaigns in all governorates of the country.