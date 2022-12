The Ministry of the Interior announced on Tuesday the closure of a number of roads due to heavy rains and floods.

The MOI, through its Twitter account, announced the closure of the King Fahd Expressway from the entrance to Beirut Street towards Kuwait City, and in the Capital Governorate. In addition, the Jahra Road was closed after its intersection with Al-Ghazali towards the City Center, as well as Al-Sanater Street in the Ahmadi Governorate