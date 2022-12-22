The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications, Engineer Kholoud Al-Shehab, announced the signing of a contract for the postal sector for customs clearance as well as for sorting and distribution of express mail, parcels and postal packages, and home delivery in exchange for a symbolic fee.

A local Arabic daily quoting the senior official said the contract, according to which postal parcels will also be collected from the homes of residents and citizens to be sent overseas, following the conclusion of the contract at the beginning of February 2023.

Al-Shehab added that a website will be created to track postal items on an up-to-date basis, as well as a service for tracking postal items via smart phones.