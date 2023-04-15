The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Eng. Mai Al-Massad, said a committee has been formed to evaluate the performance of contractors for road maintenance contracts, which are “under warranty or contracts under implementation”, headed by the head of the inspection team for asphalt factories in the Government Center for Testing, Quality Control and Research sector, as part of the measures taken by the Ministry to solve the problem of roads “potholes and flying gravel” that the country has been suffering from for years.

The decision stipulates that the committee shall study and evaluate the performance of road maintenance contractors and prepare a comprehensive report on the outcome of the study and its recommendations in this regard and identify deficiencies, if any. Eng Al-Massad added, a comprehensive report must be submitted within a month to clarify the shortcomings, reports Al-Jarida daily..

The committee called for putting in place the system it deems appropriate to carry out its work and for all sectors of the ministry to cooperate with it to accomplish its tasks, indicating that the work of the committee will be completed within thirty days from the date of implementation of the decision, provided that it submits a detailed report on the results of its work.

The committee consists of five departments that include representatives from the maintenance engineering sector, road laboratories, quality control, contractors’ qualification department, document and contract management, control and auditing sector, and another from the same department as a member and Rapporteur.

It is noteworthy that the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Works has taken several measures to support the role of the government center, especially in road maintenance, to solve the problems of flying gravel that the country has been suffering from for years.