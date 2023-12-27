The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent National Committee concerned with implementing the National Strategy to Prevent Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, Hashim Al-Qallaf, announced the committee has launched its own website in Arabic and English within MOJ website system, as part of its keenness to develop its work and make private data and information available on combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The website includes a comprehensive definition of the committee’s work, powers, purpose, vision, and legislation and agreements in the field of combating trafficking in persons, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Qallaf in a press statement, spoke of the importance of this website in community awareness, which is the most prominent aspect of the national strategy, as the website includes the brochures that the committee prepared and issued, as well as the activities that it implemented, such as conferences, seminars, or workshops, whether at the national or regional level, consistent with its jurisdiction.