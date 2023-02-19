An Amiri decree was issued amending the text of Article (7) of Decree No. 95 of 2017 regarding the formation of committees for procurement of military materials, the mechanism and procedures for their work, and their oversight by the Ministry of Interior.

The amendment stipulated that “the composition of the Committee for the Affairs of Procurement of Military Materials and Contracting of Military Facilities of the Ministry of Interior is as follows”:

1 – Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs and Support Services, Chairman

2 – Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs, Vice President

3- A representative of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, whose rank is not less than an advisor, member.

4- A representative of the Ministry of Finance whose rank is not less than Assistant Undersecretary, member.

5 – Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security and Correctional Institutions, Member.

6- Director General of the General Department of Legal Affairs, member

7- Director General of the General Department of Investigations, member

8- Director General of the General Administration of Logistics and Supply, member

9- Director General of the General Department of Financial Affairs, member

10- Director General of the General Department of Information Systems, member

11- Director of the Tenders Department at the General Department of Financial Affairs, member.

12- Director of the Budget Department at the General Department of Financial Affairs, member

The decree stipulates that the Minister of Finance and the Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department shall determine the representatives of the two parties, for a maximum period of four years.