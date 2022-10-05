In response to the circulation of one of the video clips about manipulation of the weights of a dairy product and its difference from the weight displayed on the package, the commercial control emergency teams deployed in cooperative societies and supermarkets in all governorates to verify random samples from several types of different dairy products and found that all samples matched For weights mentioned on packages.

The Ministry of Commerce called on valued consumers not to hesitate to inform us as soon as they discover any tampering with any product by submitting a report through the government’s “Sahel” application or through the ministry’s accounts on social media, reports a local Arabic daily.