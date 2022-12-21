Under the title (black and white), the Kuwait Cartoon Society held, Tuesday, an exhibition of 70 works of art for comics (comics and manga) at the association’s headquarters.

A local Arabic daily said the exhibition was inaugurated by Musaed Al-Zamil, Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, in the presence of lovers of this type of art, to see the distinctive paintings that were produced by 25 artists.

The head of the comics and manga department in the association, artist Amal Al-Baqshi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the exhibition aims to focus on the basics of drawing manga and comics with black lines without colors, to highlight the beauty of colorless work.

1 of 3

She indicated that the exhibition includes several activities in cooperation with the Contemporary Art Platform, including a dialogue (the content of the artwork between the artist’s creativity and the inspiration of others) and other seminars on creativity and artistic imagination.

She added that Kuwait includes many fans of comics and manga art and followers of these works from all over the world, calling on fans of this art to attend the exhibition and enjoy the various activities of workshops and rich discussions. She indicated that the idea of the exhibition is to focus on the basics that determine the factors that highlight the art of drawing comics and manga, which are the black lines, shadows and techniques used for drawing.

She explained that not using colors helps the artist to focus more on shapes and lines and also helps in expanding his view of the artwork, as colors play a secondary role in the artwork, while lines, shadows and white spaces are the main factors.

She said, “Through my observation of Kuwaiti, Gulf and Arab talents, I found that there is a noticeable coding on black and white drawing that takes inspiration from popular comics and manga versions.”

She added, “It is nice to see these energies and talents that use this type of art for expression and share it with others through this unique exhibition in the region.”