The Department of Public Cleanliness and Road Works conducted a field tour of the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, resulting in 7 shops closing down. Deputy Director General of the Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorates Sector in the Municipality, M. Nawaf Al-Kandari stated that the shutdown was ordered due to the shops not adhering to the conditions set up by the Kuwait Municipality in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

He added that the field tours will continue, and the inspectors will follow up on violators of the laws and regulations set in place, and take legal measures if violations continue.