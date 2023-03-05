The climatic condition are expected to fluctuate with an opportunity for rain from Monday until Wednesday, and dust on Monday and Tuesday, according to the forecasts of the meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi, while the Al-Ujairi Scientific Center expected next Wednesday to be the beginning of the end of the winter, as the weather tends to be hot during day, with signs of spring beginning to appear on the plants.

Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai that the direction of the winds during the coming days will be southeasterly to volatile, with a speed ranging between 10 to 40 kilometers per hour, indicating a gradual rise in temperature, as the maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

He added that the country will enter the Sarayat season in mid-March, in which the country witnesses the beginning of weather fluctuations that continue until the end of the Sarayat season, indicating that the two seasons, Sarayat and Saber Sarayat, bring in sharp weather fluctuations from dust storms to rapid and sporadic rains in some areas of Kuwait.