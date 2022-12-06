Mace Springs Toastmasters Club, organized a Clean & Green drive at the Salmiya Garden on Friday, 25th Nov 2022.

Green spaces like parks, gardens, lawns not only give a soothing effect to eyes, but also is an escape from the confinement of the four walls of our homes, offices, public places like malls and shopping destinations. It also helps us rejuvenate and refresh our minds, bodies, and leaves a positive impact on our lifestyles.

Government agencies make a lot of efforts to maintain the greenery and cleanliness of this

much needed space for a sustainable city life. To appreciate their efforts, Mace Springs Toastmasters felt the duty, to contribute and give back to the society in their own humble way.

To meet with their community service goals, Mace Springs Toastmasters organized this initiative to clean up the garden and spread awareness among the users of the garden. Substantial number of people had gathered under the bright blue sky and were enjoying the green space. You could see people walking, jogging, playing with their kids, exercising, having food with their families, and relaxing on the grass.

The garden was littered with food waste, plastic, and other disposables, and the club wanted to make a difference. The members all enthusiastic with their hand gloves, garbage bags started moving around slowly and picking the waste.

Mace Springs Toastmasters Club was chartered in 2011 in Salmiya Kuwait and is an integral club of Area 19, Division E and District 20, which includes toastmaster clubs from Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, and Iraq.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International a non-profit educational organization has helped people develop their self-confidence, shaped personalities and improve their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills.