The Civil Service Bureau announced the suspension of work in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday, 1st January, as it is an official holiday on the occasion of the New Year’s Day 2023.

The Bureau said in a tweet that the working hours will officially resume on 2 January, Monday of the same month, provided that the agencies and agencies with a special nature of work determine their holidays and the authorities concerned with their affairs, taking into account the public interest.