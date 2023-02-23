The Public Authority for Civil Information said the Civil ID home delivery service will resume work after completing the bidding procedures for companies the closure date for which has been postponed to March 9, 2023.

During the meeting with the bidding companies for the delivery of civil cards, PACI stressed on the necessity to deliver 3 to 6 thousand cards daily to those who prefer to receive their Civil IDs at their preferred addresses, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The authority pointed out that the value of the delivery of one civil card will be two dinars only, and the value will not be increased, provided that the amount for the authority is deducted from the value of the card, and an amount of 250 fils is allocated as a fee for each additional card for the same address without a fee being received by the civil information.

The sources emphasized that “it is forbidden to use laborers to deliver orders other than the employees of the company that wins the tender to deliver these cards.