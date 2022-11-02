The General Administration of Civil Aviation revealed that Kuwait International Airport will witness a development movement at the level of services provided to the public and the tightening of supervision and inspection.

The source told Al-Qabas that the administration recently addressed the supervisory authorities regarding the bidding of the project to provide ground and technical services at the airport, so that the administration will work to select the best companies that will work to avoid the negatives, especially the delay of baggage and the smooth flow of movement inside the airport.

The source indicated that the administration will implement, during the coming period, a project to maintain the baggage inspection system for the weighing areas, as well as the Arrivals Hall and will contribute to tightening control over baggage, facilitating its movement from aircraft to baggage belts loader.

He said that the administration is seeking to obtain the approvals of the regulatory authorities, regarding the change order related to the project to design and construct two new runways, in addition to related aircraft runways, infrastructure and services within Package No. 3.

On the other hand, the Director-General of the General Administration of Civil Aviation, Youssef Al-Fawzan, stressed the importance of cooperation between the International Civil Aviation Organization and civil aviation authorities and administrations in the region for the development of the air transport sector in the Middle East.