The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) has unveiled three new services accessible through the government application “Sahl.” These services cover areas related to customs release, frequency spectrum, and individual requests, reported Al-Rai Daily.

CITRA detailed the offerings within the customs release services, encompassing customs release requests for import, temporary import, temporary export, and export, streamlining customs-related processes for businesses and individuals.

The frequency spectrum services now permit users to apply for permits related to marine radio services and radio services for radio amateurs. Additionally, the application process for the release of communications equipment is now more accessible.

Furthermore, the individual services on “Sahl” enable users to request the blocking or unblocking of electronic content, enhancing user control over online experiences.